The latest iPad is at a record-low price of $380 and I'm seriously tempted

We've been tracking iPad deals all across the internet this Prime Day, and so far the best we've found is this record-low price on the Apple iPad 10th gen (10.9-inch), dropping the price from $449 to $379.99 over at Amazon.

The iPad 10.9, with an A14 Bionic chip, is a capable tablet for budding creatives, despite missing that M1 chip you'll find the iPad Air, and as our pretty glowing review highlights, it's fantastic for artworking and graphic design. One of our criticisms on release was the steep price point, but this Prime Day aims to fix that, as it's now going for a record low £379.99 at Amazon in the UK.

We've spotted some good offers so far in our iPad Prime Day live blog, but this lowest-ever price on the 10th-gen iPad is my favourite yet.

Record low deal on the iPad (10th gen, 10.9-inch)

iPad (10th Gen, 10.9-inch, 64GB)

Was: $449

Now: $379.99 at Amazon

Save: $69.01 Overview: A great offer for general users and designers on an iPad that works great with Procreate and other creative software. Key features: Processor: A14 Bionic | Size: 10.9-inches | Storage: 64GB | Display: Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 | Stylus compatibility: Apple Pencil 2| Camera: 12MP Release date: October 2022. Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen it, undercutting the previous low of $399 by almost $20. Current price: Apple: $449 | Best Buy: $399 Review consensus: It's been praised for its stunning screen, its design, lightness and the huge library of apps, making it a very good general-purpose tablet with creative benefits. The steep price was a main point of criticism, including in our own review, which mentions it "might be unattainable for some". This new price dispenses those quibbles. The "bigger, brighter display, more power, USB-C support and all-new accessories" are highlights. CreativeBloq: 4.5/5 | What Hi-Fi: 5/5 | Tom's Guide: 3.5/5



