You won’t find the 256GB iPad Air 4 at a lower price than this!

It may no longer be Apple's newest iPad Air (the iPad Air 5 was released recently), but the iPad Air 4 is still a fantastic tablet for creatives. In fact, now that it's been superseded, you can expect to start seeing some great prices on the popular device and we've found one already. Right now Amazon is offering the iPad Air 4 (256GB) for $649.99, down from $749. That's a saving of $150 and the lowest price we've seen on this model.

With its 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, choice of 64GB or 256GB storage capacity and powerful A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air 4 is an excellent tablet. When paired with an Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard, it makes a great alternative to a laptop for digital artists and creators. Plus, its battery will power your creative endeavours for about 10 hours. Find out more about why we rate this tablet so highly in our iPad Air 2020 review.

We don't know how long this great deal or Amazon's stock will last, so don't hang around if you want to get your hands on a fantastic iPad at a fantastic price.

10.9" iPad Air 4 (256GB): $749 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $150: If your creative projects require plenty of memory you can get the 256GB iPad Air 4 for its lowest price ever. Amazon has this model on sale for $649.99, with an additional $50 off applied at checkout.

10.9-inch iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $534 at Amazon

Save $65: This iPad Air 4 offers a stunning 10.9-inch display, a fast A14 Bionic chip, and USB-C charging. At this price, it's a steal and a worthy alternative to the more expensive iPad Air 5.

Can't decide whether or not to invest in the latest model or save on something slightly older? We've pitted the iPad Air 4 vs iPad Air 5 to find out what each Apple tablet does best. You can also keep an eye on the best deals across all the different iPad Air models in our regularly updated guide to the best iPad Air prices available.

If you're not reading this in the US you can browse today's best deals on the iPad Air 4 in your location below.

