Apple's next iPad redesign could be huge (literally)

As far as tablets go, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty huge. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) iPad for digital artists, and the M1 model's LED display is downright stunning. But if new rumours are to be believed, it could pale in comparison to what Apple has planned for the future.

According to new reports, Apple is currently working on iPads with even larger displays, potentially even matching the largest MacBook display at a whopping 16 inches. Our best drawing tablets roundup might need to make a very large space.

The largest iPad is currently 12.9 inches (Image credit: Apple)

Bloomberg says Apple "has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads" which could "blur the lines between tablet and laptop". Indeed, while accessories like the Magic Keyboard have helped the iPad compete with laptops, screen size is one of the biggest drawbacks for creatives who need plenty of screen real estate.

As for the design of the new, big iPads, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the new tablets may feature a glass back, bringing wireless charging to the iPad for the first time. Gurman also states that Apple is working on iterations of the current iPad Pro sizes (11-inch and 12.9-inch) in this design.

Could we soon see an iPad to match the 16-inch MacBook Pro? (Image credit: Apple)

It's easy to imagine how a larger iPad could benefit graphic designers. While the current top-spec iPad Pro is already incredible (check out our M1 iPad Pro (12.9-inch) review), a larger digital canvas can only be a good thing. That said, it would no doubt come at the cost of portability – even the iPad Air 4 is pretty heavy when paired with a Magic Keyboard, and we can't see a 16-inch iPad being easily tossed into a tote bag.

A larger iPad probably won't be light – especially when paired with a Magic Keyboard (Image credit: Apple)

But if small iPads are your thing, fear not – we've also heard some exciting iPad mini rumours lately, suggesting Apple's tiniest tablet could soon be in for the iPad Pro design treatment. If both that and these super-size iPad rumours are true, there could soon be an all-screen iPad for every user. Until then, the iPad Air and both current iPad Pros offer a very happy medium – check out today's best deals below, and be sure to swing by our Apple deals page for more offers.

Read more: