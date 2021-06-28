Unmissable Apple Magic Keyboard deal sees 50% slashed off price

If you've been looking to bag an Apple Magic Keyboard to change how you use your iPad Pro (12.9-inch model), this is the best deal possible for you. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon with a massive 50% off - reduced from £349 to just £175.

This is a record low for the Magic Keyboard, and not one we were expecting – we didn't see any reductions in price over the recent Amazon Prime Day retail event! Of course, if you've not got an iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020), then this deal may not be for you... but we've also found the best iPad Pro deal online as well - all details below.

And finally, if you want to keep up to date on all the best Apple deals, check our dedicated page out.

Best Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro deals: UK

Apple Magic Keyboard: £349 £174.50 at Amazon

Save £174.50: If you've been working on your iPad Pro (12.9-inch) for a while without a keyboard, this is the best, and cheapest way to change all that. Get the Apple Magic Keyboard, which doubles up as a protective case, for half price!

View Deal

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2020): £1,069 £894 at Amazon

Save £174.50: If you've wanted to get the iPad Pro (12.9-inch) for a while, there's a decent deal over at Amazon right now, knocking off £175 from the price. Combine with the Magic Keyboard above, and you save a total of £349!

View Deal

Best Magic Keyboard deals: US

Apple Magic Keyboard (12.9-inch): $349 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $59: The best Apple Magic Keyboard deal that we could find for the 12.9-inch model is this refurbished one, saving you $59. It's quality guaranteed, and includes a USB-C port.

View Deal

Related articles: