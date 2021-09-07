Unofficial video appears to reveal iPhone 13 design

It’s that time of year, when, with mere days to go until the next iPhone announcement (assuming it sticks to the standard September slot this time), the rumour mill has gone into overdrive. Now’s also the time when fragments of official manuals and packaging have been known to sneak into the wild – as might just be the case here.

A new video (below) purports to show a collection of boxed iPhone 13 silicon cases. And while a clip of a few cases might not sound the most exciting leak in history, it may have just confirmed two things about the likely contender for our best camera phones list: its name and design.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case #Apple #IPhone13 pic.twitter.com/jkcQ0sdtXFSeptember 4, 2021 See more

The clip appears to show a huge pile of black silicon iPhone 13 Pro Max cases bound together with elastic bands. The authenticity of the accessories and indeed the veracity of the clip (Twitter user Majin Bu isn't exactly an established Apple leaker) are unconfirmed, but if they are real, they appear to confirm that Apple is going with the name iPhone 13 rather than 12S.

The video appears to confirm that Apple will be going with the name iPhone 13 (Image credit: Majin Bu on Twitter)

And the cases also appear to demonstrate that in shape and size, the iPhone 13 will closely resemble the iPhone 12 – complete with similarly sized square camera cutout. We've already heard that the iPhone 13 design won't stray too far from what's come before. That said, the most exciting changes could be reserved for the front of the device, with the notch rumoured to be facing the chop.

Time will tell what's in store for iPhone fans, and there might not be long to wait – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the iPhone 13 event as soon as today. But if you're feeling impatient, check out today's best iPhone 12 deals below, and be sure to visit our main Apple deals page for more offers.

