The Apple Watch Series 7 could have a big problem

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the new Apple Watch Series 7. The upcoming device is said to feature a new flat-sided shape, as well as a blood pressure monitor and a longer lasting battery life. While these new features sound exciting, they're rumoured to be causing manufacturing issues.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was supposedly set to start production in mid-September, but according to reports there are so many complexities to the new design that it is proving difficult to mass produce. The latest watch is said to be so significantly different to the previous generations of the watch that the assemblers are concerned about a "disappointing production quality" – which isn't very Apple. If you already have an Apple Watch then make sure to check out our list of the best Apple Watch apps.

A fan-made render of the Apple Watch Series 7. (Image credit: Front Page Tech/Jon Prosser)

While it hasn't been revealed what the exact changes that are causing issues are, the new watch is rumoured to feature a blood pressure monitor that uses many components that need to fit into the sleek flat-side body of the watch. Also, the new water-resistance requirements are said to be increasing "engineering and production challenges". According to Nikkei Asia, COVID-19 has also caused some issues with supplying components to the manufacturers as well.

Despite the rumoured issues, we look-forward to seeing what new features the Apple Watch Series 7 will end up with – we just hope it doesn't take long too arrive. But with the iPhone 13 around the corner, it's already an exciting time to be an Apple fan. The iPhone 13 is said to be announced in September and the phone is rumoured to have new features such as a mask face-unlocking (finally) and, of course, better quality cameras. If you can't wait for the Apple Watch Series 7 then check out the best Apple Watch deals, and you'll find more great deals below.

