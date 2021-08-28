Is this what Apple's iPad mini 6 will look like?

If there's one Apple product that's due a redesign, it's the iPad mini. Still rocking a design from 2015, it's fair to say that the diminutive tablet is looking a little, er, neglected. But it seems a new iPad mini could finally be on the horizon – and if it looks like these stunning new renders, we're sold.

Based on several rumours that the mini will finally be joining the iPad Air an iPad Pro with a flat-edged, all-screen design, one concept artist has shared what could be our clearest look yet at the supposedly upcoming device. And if it does look like this, we have a feeling our best drawing tablets roundup could be welcoming its very first iPad mini this year.

It's the redesign we've been waiting for (Image credit: Michael Ma)

Shared by concept artist Michael Ma on Behance, the renders depict a Pro-esque mini in the same five fetching hues that graced the iPad Air line up last year. And as well as the smart new design, the concept has a few other tricks up its sleeve, such as support for a brand new Apple Pencil which snaps magnetically to the side of the device.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, “the biggest redesign in the nine-year history” of the iPad mini will arrive before the end of this year. This could be great news for digital artists who love the portability of the mini but are fed up of those chunky bezels the old Apple Pencil (complete with extremely loseable cap).

Swoon (Image credit: Michael Ma)

Ma's renders look just like Parker Ortolani's brilliant iPad mini 6 concept from last year (below) – by which we mean a mini-er iPad Pro. We've been keen to see such a design ever since we set eyes on Ortolani's concept, and it's great to hear that it might finally be happening.

damn do I wish they'd make an iPad mini like this pic.twitter.com/y4qYdslDCfJuly 24, 2020 See more

There's clearly an appetite for an updated iPad Mini – although some have pointed out that if Apple is indeed working on a folding iPhone with a large display, the iPad Mini's days could eventually be numbered. Whether or not that will become a reality remains to be seen – in the meantime, if you're looking for a great deal on an iPad, check out our best Apple deals.

