What if the original iPhone and 15 Pro swapped cameras?

The iPhone's camera cutout has been growing for years, both in terms of dimensions and volume of lenses. We now have three of the things, and they're bigger than ever with the iPhone 15 Pro featuring the largest camera bump so far. It feels like we're only a few years away from those memes depicting an iPhone rear that's all camera finally becoming a reality – and a nifty bit of Photoshopping reveals just how much things have changed.

Twitter (sorry, X) user Basic Apple Guy has swapped the camera setups of 2007's original iPhone and 2023's newly announced iPhone 15 Pro, and the cursed image reveals just how much bigger the lens is now – or perhaps rather how small that single lens used to be.

Camera swap (iPhone & iPhone 15 Pro) 📱 pic.twitter.com/PhkFbrWcejSeptember 13, 2023 See more

Indeed, while the 15 Pro camera smothers the original iPhone, it's notable just how tiny the older camera looks on the newer phone. Not that it's surprising – with 2MP camera, the 2007 shooter featured 24 times fewer megapixels than the 48MP 2023 edition. That said, as our resident photographer attests, megapixels aren't everything.

"It’s funny with tech usually becomes more compact over time but cameras rely on physics that can’t really improve without getting bigger," one user comments, while another simply adds, "I can't tell which looks sillier."

Not that we're complaining too much about the size of the new camera lens – if anything, this might be the year we finally go Pro Max. If you're looking for more hilarious concepts from Basic Apple Guy, check out these wild Apple Watch workout ideas.