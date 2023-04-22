New leak reveals the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the one to get excited about

Normally, when a new line up of iPhones is announced, deciding between the Pro and Pro Max model is pretty easy – it's simply a question of size. But if new reports are to be believed, Apple might be doing more to differentiate the two models this time around.

Rumour has it the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature an incredible 5-6x optical zoom, capable of super-detailed photos from a distance. But those who opt for the smaller iPhone 15 Pro will have to go without. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the rumoured iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 4RMD)

A while back, Apple analyst Jeff Pu claimed (opens in new tab) that "at least one" iPhone 15 will feature a periscope lens with up to 10x optical zoom. And now, another Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has confirmed to MacRumors (opens in new tab) that he believes it'll be the iPhone 15 Pro Max that gets the tech (makes sense, really).

A periscope lens could offer much better zoom than the iPhone 14 Pro camera (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Periscope lenses, as the name suggests, use mirrors to achieve a much higher optical zoom in a tiny package. The tech has already made its way into a few smartphones – Huawei's P40 Pro Plus (below) uses a periscope lens to achieve an incredible 10x optical zoom without loss of quality and, when combined with digital zoom, can even hit 50x.

Indeed, with the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple widened the gulf between the Pro and non-Pro models, with features such as Dynamic Island exclusive to the latter. And if a periscope lens only hits the 15 Pro Max, then users are going to face an even tougher choice this September.

