Rumoured Apple iPhone 15 design suddenly sounds more 'Pro'

With only a few months to go until Apple unveils the next generation of iPhone, the rumour mill has been working overtime to churn out leaks and tidbits. This time around, most of the chatter has involved the higher-end 'Pro' models – but some exciting new design details about the standard 15 just dropped.

According to new reports, the iPhone 15 will finally adopt the same frosted glass back as the current Pro models. Since the iPhone 11, the Pro models have featured a matte texture as opposed to the standard model's smooth glass, but the former design could feature on every model this year. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

A fan-made iPhone 15 concept (Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

According to 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), new rumours shared on Chinese social media site Weibo (opens in new tab) suggest the frosted glass back will hit the 'vanilla' iPhone 15 as well as the Pro model this time. Not only does the frosted glass offer a more premium aesthetic, but there's also a practical advantage – it's far less likely to carry fingerprints, an issue that's plagued the shiny models for years.

Currently only the Pro models feature a frosted glass back (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

And it seems the standard iPhone 15 could be in for a new colour too, with the same source claiming that we're in for a new cyan-green colour (good news for green fans, who were left wanting with the iPhone 14 line up). With the iPhone 15 Pro said to be getting a new deep red, this is certainly sounding a more colourful year.

Still, many of the most exciting design rumours are still reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro, with the likes of a titanium frame and Action Button said to be heading to the top-end model. That said, if the camera bump is as big as rumours suggest, Apple might have gone a little too far.

