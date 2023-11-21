Apple’s rumoured iPhone 16 display sounds like a joke

There's plenty to like about the iPhone 15 line up, with the likes of the Pro's titanium body and Action Button contributing to a more premium experience. But one thing that seems almost unforgivable in 2023 is the standard model's 60hz display a refresh rate that remains half that of the Pro models. And rumour has it we'll still have to make do with 60hz next year too.

New reports have suggested that the standard iPhone 16 won't be getting a ProMotion display, which means it still won't feature the same smooth scrolling and animations that the Pro models enjoy. And as many have suggested online, this is all starting to seem pretty ridiculous for a premium smartphone in 2023, let alone 2024.

According to Twitter leaker Tech_Reve, the iPhone 16 will continue to feature a "LTPS 60Hz display", which means no ProMotion. Sure 60hz isn't a terrible refresh rate, but Apple really is starting to lag behind its competitors here, with the likes of Google and Samsung offering at least 120hz in even their cheaper offerings, such as the Pixel 7a.

And then there's the fact that, starting at £799 / $799, even the entry level iPhone isn't cheap. £800 for a brand new smartphone that features ageing display tech does seem a lot – and with each passing year that 120hz fails to hit the entire iPhone line up, more and more social media users are taking notice:

ProMotion first hit the iPad Pro in 2018, and finally came to the iPhone 13 Pro in 2021. But since then, it's become something of an industry standard. And some phones, such as the Sharp Aquos Zero, go all the way up to a whopping 240hz. While normally reserved for the likes of gaming monitors, this kind of refresh rate does make Apple's 60hz iPhone feel kind of a joke.

Time will tell what's in store for the iPhone 16 – we've already heard contrasting rumours that the entire line up could get ProMotion in 2024. And with an Apple-designed battery potentially on the way, there could still be lots to look forward to.