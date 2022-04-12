Kingdom Hearts fans are fuming about character's new look

Another day, another controversy for the internet to get upset about (and rightly so, in this case). On today's agenda, gamers are cross about a character's outfit change in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 4 – and I totally understand why. 

It's just been announced that the Disney and Final Fantasy crossover will be getting a fourth game in the series. However, after the teaser trailer (see below) was launched on Sunday, fans have noticed that the main character is barely even recognisable anymore. If you're loving the sound of Kingdom Hearts but haven't got a device to support the game, then why not treat yourself to one of the best games consoles?

The main protagonist in the games is Sora, who is renowned for having high spiky hair and bright and bulging yellow shoes. However, in the teaser trailer for the upcoming game, it looks as though Square Enix has chosen to scrap the character's quirky look for a more realistic outfit. Sora will instead sport a tamer trim as well as small grey and yellow plimsolls instead of the balloon-like shoes he normally does. 

A comparison between the previous shoes and the current ones

Do you prefer Sora's old or new shoes? (Image credit: Square Enix/Disney)

It seems as though the makeover has caused an outcry among the Kingdom Hearts community and many users have flooded Twitter with their thoughts on the new look. One user tweeted, "Sora with regular-sized shoes is just...wrong," and another said, "Sora, I love you, don't give up on the clown shoes". One user even pointed out that the whole point of the big yellow shoes was a reference to Mickey Mouse (see below).

As a Kingdom Hearts fan that has followed the games for a while, I think it's a shame to see the reign of the yellow shoes come to an end. And while I am sad to see them go, I have to admit that I like Sora's new fit as it's slick, cool and far more realistic than his previous looks.

We'll have to wait until the game is released to see what other significant changes there are. If you're in the mood for some gaming, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games. Or if you'd like to upgrade your gaming set up ahead of the Kingdom Hearts 4 release, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best gaming monitors

