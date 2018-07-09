Launch a lucrative career in game design

Turn your love of video games into a lucrative career with School of Game Design: Lifetime Membership. In this online school, you'll learn all about the world of game development, and you can do so at your own pace.

Get access to a huge collection of video-based step-by-step training guides that cover a wide range of content, from basic animation techniques to advanced Unity strategies to computer modelling tactics. You can also practise making 2D and 3D games that could serve as the basis for the next Angry Birds or Temple Run.

Check out this comprehensive school that teaches you about both sides of the game development world: coding and artistry. A lifetime membership is $59.

Related articles: