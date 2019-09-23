Launch your creative consulting career with these 3 courses

Today's the day. You've finally decided to start your own consulting business. Now what? Getting your new company out into the world can feel like quite the challenge, but it's not as difficult as you may think. These three comprehensive courses will help to guide you through the murky waters of launching your career as a consultant.

01. How to Get Media Coverage

One of the biggest hurdles in starting a new business endeavour is getting your name out there in the press. Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, digs into his career and provides a useful guide into what he's experienced first-hand.

He touches on topics such as what journalists think, what they're looking for, and how to develop a press strategy that will work for you. The one-hour masterclass comes complete with a Q&A panel and includes tips and tricks that will assist you in learning how to scale your business effectively.

Get lifetime access to How to Get Media Coverage for just $19

02. How to Launch a Consulting Business (Pitching & Proposals)

Whether you're already profiting from your business or you're just getting started, this series of workshops is all about getting your finances in check. Discover how to monetise best the services you are providing and learn how to pitch without coming across too sales-y.

Terry Rice, Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur Magazine, leads you through courses that will help to manage expectations and explain how to create better conversion rates for your business.

Get lifetime access to How to Launch a Consulting Business (Pitching & Proposals) for just $19

03. How to Create a Compact Marketing Plan

When it comes to marketing, consultants can often get overwhelmed as they don't always know where to start. Ph.D. Marketer Charlene Walters brings you a comprehensive and compact marketing plan that's split up into sections, making it more digestible and easier to retain.

The workshop will guide you through identifying your business' target market, company messaging, conversion strategy, and so much more. Each area will be broken down into action steps so you can easily apply each phase to your own business.

Get lifetime access to How to Create a Compact Marketing Plan for just $19

