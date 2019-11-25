Lego Black Friday deals: pre event sale is ON!

Lego is a brilliant tool for designers, and with Lego Black Friday upon us, there's never been a better time to invest. Today, Lego launched its pre Black Friday Lego deals, and there's some unmissable offers to be had. So whether you can use Lego to help you prototype, build 3D models or simply want to immerse yourself in themed set, there's a Lego set on offer to suit.

Just a few days ago we reported that John Lewis had reduced the Ultimate Lego Millennium Falcon set to its lowest price ever. And this morning Lego has followed suit, releasing a number of brilliant deals ahead of the big day on Friday.

There's a select number of sets reduced by a whopping 30%, which translates to £45 off a couple of items. There's a variety of themes and topics on offer today, so no matter what you're into, you're sure to find a set to suit. The main Lego Black Friday sale starts on Thursday 28 November, and we'll bring you details of all the best offers as they arrive.

Save 30% in the pre Black Friday Lego sale

Lego's pre Black Friday sale is live, and the teaser to the big event sees some amazing offers. There's an app controlled Batmobile, Lego Friends Heartlake City Resort, the Lego Movie Rexcelsior (soon to be retired) and much more!

Walmart and Amazon are also getting in on the Lego action, offering some impressive discounts across the board on Lego sets. From Lego Star Wars, Frozen, Lego City, Brick Headz, Lego Minecraft, Lego Ideas and everything in between, there's a set here for everyone.

Save BIG on Lego at Walmart

Whatever your interests, Walmart will have a Lego to suit, currently with an impressive discount. So if you've been on the hunt for a new set or a special Christmas present for a loved one, these amazing offers could well be the solution. View Deal