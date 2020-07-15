Forget the PS5, everyone's talking about the new Lego NES

Sony's PS5 might have hogged the headlines in the gaming world over the last few weeks, but another console announcement has arrived from a rather unexpected source: Lego. The company has announced a mechanically functioning Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and it might just be the hit of nostalgia we all need right now.

Composed of 2,646 pieces, the NES set includes the console, controller, a game cartridge (no blowing required) and, perhaps most intriguingly a 1980s-style television. While there are already lots of Lego sets for adults, Lego's latest is bound to speak to the inner child of anyone who grew up playing video games in the 1980s.

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System! Now you're playing with power...and bricks​.https://t.co/rC5mjFfJvo pic.twitter.com/ZGgBll0N4wJuly 14, 2020

Retro games consoles are all the rage right now, but Lego's NES-talgic take on the trend is certainly original. While it can't connect to your actual TV, the buildable 80s TV features a flat 8-bit Mario figure on a scrolling screen. And fans who already own the new Super Lego Mario set can even hear Mario react to on-screen enemies by scanning an interactive "action brick" included in the new NES set.

Lego NES in action (Image credit: Lego)

"Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today," Lego's creative lead Maarten Simons said in a press release. "We’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time".

The set will be available through Lego's retail stores and website from August 1st – but be warned, it doesn't come cheap. At $229.99, it costs more than an actual Nintendo Switch. It all depends what's more important to you – a working games console, or sweet, sweet nostalgia. In these strange times, we might be erring towards the latter.

Lego has been doubling down on its offering for adults lately, with both this NES set and its recently announced Lego art sets designed for relaxation. If you're ready to get building, check out some of today's best Lego deals below.

