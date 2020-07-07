Lego finally enters the art world with new 2D poster sets

As any Lego fan will tell you, there's no limit to what you can build with the famous bricks. From buildings to spaceships to statues to rollercoasters, there's a Lego set for almost everything. And with its latest announcement, Lego is embracing one of its more niche uses: art.

Lego has announced four Lego Art sets, which will allow builders to craft 2D posters based on Star Wars, The Beatles, Iron Man and Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe. While there are lots of brilliant Lego sets for adults, a set that you can hang on your wall certainly feels like a departure. Lego art has been around for a while, but it's a treat to see the company officially endorse the medium.

Build the iconic Andy Warhol print of Marilyn Monroe. This is LEGO ART. 🔥 https://t.co/SFoHdnp62o pic.twitter.com/HhNbCuzzV6July 1, 2020

Each set can be used to create one of up to four artworks. The Andy Warhol set, for example, lets you create recreate the famous 1967 painting in one of four colour combinations, while The Beatles set allows you to choose a portrait of, you guessed it, one of the four bandmates.

The Star Wars set lets you recreate one of three Sith Lords (Image credit: Lego)

Lego seems to be aiming the sets squarely at adults, emphasising the relaxing nature of the building process. Each set also includes a bespoke soundtrack featuring anecdotes from the creators of Iron Man and Star Wars, or those closest to the stories of Andy Warhol and the Beatles. According to Lego, these soundtracks are designed "to help adults fully immerse themselves in the building experience and unwind while they explore their love of music, art or film in a new way".

These art sets sound like a truly creative and original way to enjoy Lego, especially for those looking to unwind while stuck at home. But if we have one complaint, it's the price. At $119.99 each, the sets aren't too unreasonable as Lego sets go – but they'll only create a single artwork each. If you want to recreate the 'Let it Be' album cover with all four Beatles on your wall, it'll almost set you back a whopping $500.

Lego's art sets are set to be released on 1 August, and are available to preorder at Lego.com. If you can't wait until next month, you can currently save 30% on lots of Lego sets with this huge Amazon deal.

