These 'rules' for working from home are both beautiful and relatable

It’s fair to say workplace rules have changed in the last few months, and for many of us, working from home has presented its own benefits and pitfalls. These now have been hilariously (as well as beautifully) captured by a new infographic that couldn't be more relatable.

New Rules of Work – Pandemic Edition features 14 ‘rules’, which perfectly sum up the experience of working from home. With stunning animated typography, the infographic offers some all-too-familiar home truths in a delightfully stylish (and sometimes hypnotic) way. Take a look at our best infographics for more inspiration.

"If the coffee sucks, it’s your own damn fault," one rule reads, while another declares: "9:30 meetings mean 9:20 wake ups". Others speak to more private (and primal) working from home urges, such as the simple instruction: "Touch your genitals, not your face".

New Rules of Work – Pandemic Edition was created by Anton Darri Pálmarsson, Rigved and Paul Hirsch of California-based agency Division of Labor. The concept is based on the agency's New Rules of Work book, which features similar tongue-in-cheek typographical rules for office-based work.

“This is a series of new rules for the way we work today," says Division of Labor. "Together we created a collection of motion graphics, kinetic typography and classic letter press designs that bring to life the universal ideas we’re all experiencing.” The agency is also offering four of the animated rules as Zoom backgrounds (including, yes, the 'genitals' one).

You can enjoy all 14 of the Pandemic Edition's rules on the agency's Behance page.

If these rules feel a little close to home, then perhaps (like us) you're getting a little too used to, er, home. If so, our guide to working from home more productively might help. And if you're feeling inspired by the typographical genius of Division of Labor's work, check out our roundup of the best free fonts.

