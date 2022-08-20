Get more than a third off the price of this stunning LG OLED TV

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment with a bigger, bolder TV screen, this LG OLED TV deal is one not to miss. LG's range of stunning OLED TVs is usually almost prohibitively expensive, but Amazon has slashed a massive $900 off the price of the 65in 4K LG OLED C1 (opens in new tab), reducing it from an eyewatering $2,499.99 to a more digestible $1,596.99

OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screens offer an extra punch in image quality with better contrast and brightness, faster refresh rates (120Hz in this case), more colours and better efficiency. LG is a well-reputed brand for TVs in general, and its OLED screens are no exception. This TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and there's the option to add a sound bar.

If you're in the UK, there's no saving on this model, but Amazon has an £800 discount on the newer 46in 4K LG OLED C2 (opens in new tab), reduced from £2,699.99 to £1,899. This is another great saving on a similar stunning OLED screen. And if 65in is too big for the space you have available, here there are discounts on smaller versions too, with the 42in 4K LG OLED C2 now just £949 (opens in new tab).

The best LG 4K OLED TV deal in the US

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 65in 4K TV: $2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $903: This 65-inch TV makes for a major home entertainment upgrade with stunning contrast and colours thanks to its 4K OLED panel. It's normally outrageously expensive, but this deal gets you more than a third off the price.

The best LG 4K OLED TV deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C2 65in 4K TV: £2,699.99 £1,899 at Curry's (opens in new tab)

Save £800.99: If you're based in the UK then you can still save big on this similar 42in 4K OLED screen from LG. Again, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, making it an option for gaming, and it boasts Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience. There are savings on smaller models too, so click through to find the one for you.

The fast refresh rates on these LG TVs make them decent options for gaming, but if you're not sure they're the right TV for your setup, see our pick of the best TV for PS5. And if you're not located in the UK or US, see the best TV deals in your region below.

