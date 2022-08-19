Amazon's just cut the price of the new M2-powered MacBook Air 2022

The new MacBook Air 2022 with its M2 chip is just 4 weeks old, but Amazon is already running a discount, slashing $100 of the price of the base model. The first discount we've seen on the new laptop reduces the price of the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air 2022 from $1,199 to $1,099 (opens in new tab).

And there are savings in the UK too. Here Amazon has £50 off both the 256GB and 512GB Macbook Air 2022 (opens in new tab) in certain colours, reducing their prices to £1,199.97 and £1,499.97 respectively

The MacBook Air has to be one of our favourite laptops. While it's not as powerful as the MacBook Pros, it's light and portable and can easily handle the tasks that most people need a laptop to handle. The new MacBook Air 2022 updated things, giving us a boost in processing power thanks to Apple's new M2 chip. See our full MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review for our full appraisal of what is Apple's newest laptop.

If you're looking for more MacBook deals, see our Apple back to school 2022 roundup and our guide to the best MacBook Air 2022 prices, but here are those deals.

The best M2 MacBook Air 2022 deal in the US

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: Apple's newest laptop boasts the sublime premium design we expect from Cupertino's finest. It's light and portable and more pro-like than ever thanks to the powerful new M2 chip. Considering this was released in mid-July, this is a great saving.

The best M2 MacBook Air 2022 deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022): from £1,249 £1,199.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to £50: UK buyers can save on both the 256GB and the 512GB configurations, with £50 off each in certain colours. Hurry, because this saving probably won't last long.

If you live elsewhere or stock runs out on the deal above, check out the best M2 MacBook Air 2022 deals where you are in the list below.

