In the UK? These LG TV deals could save you a lot of money

If you're a home entertainment enthusiast you already know that LG produce some of the best TVs around and it's always worth keeping an eye out for great deals on their popular displays. Well, if you're reading this in the UK, we've found some for you. This week Box is offering big savings on a range of LG TVs, including the 65-inch LG C1 OLED for just £1440, down from £2,499, when you use the code LG10 at checkout.

LG's C1 OLED is one of our favourite TVs here at Creative Bloq, so much so that we awarded it the top spot in our guide to the best TV for PS5. Its stunning 4K visuals and virtual surround sound audio combine to create an immersive viewing or gaming experience. It also has no less than four HDMI 2.1 ports for your home entertainment setup.

Let's not beat around the bush though, the LG OLED C1 is a high-end TV. Thankfully there are savings to be had on LG TVs for every budget, with an additional 10% off when you enter LG10 at checkout. Don't take too long to decide which one's right for you though, as this deal will end on Tuesday 29 March.

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £2,499 £1,440 at BOX

Save £1,059: This is a colossal saving on of the very best TVs money can buy. If you're in the market for something high-end to level up your gaming look no further. Just remember to enter LG10 at checkout.

55-inch LG B1 OLED TV: £1,599 £810 at BOX

Save £789: A more affordable OLED offering that still packs a punch visually, the LG B1 is ideal for watching your favourite movies and TV shows in crystal clarity. Use the code LG10 to save yourself a huge £789.

55-inch LG NanoCell TV: £1,149 £630 at Box

Save £519: This LG TV uses NanoCell technology to deliver vibrant colours and stunning 4K picture. With more than £500 off its original price when you use the code LG10 for an additional 10% off.

There are even more savings to be had across a range of LG TVs at Box until 29 March. If you want to explore some more options before making a decision, we've put together a guide to the best TVs, including what you should consider when buying one.

Don't worry if you're not reading this from the UK, you can browse today's best LG TV deals in your location below.

Related articles: