Apple event live blog: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and more

It's that time of year again. Welcome to Creative Bloq's Apple Event blog, where we'll be keeping you up to date with everything the company reveals at its 'Wonderlust' event. We're expecting to see the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 at the very least, and it's possible a new iPad or MacBook could make an appearance. You can watch the event right here, via the embedded video below, from 6pm BST / 10am PST.
The rumour mill has been churning out rumour after leak after tidbit over the last few months, and we reckon we've got a pretty comprehensive idea of what to expect tomorrow. Over the next few days, we'll be sharing everything we're expecting to see, and every announcement as it happens.
That said, while it seems we won't be getting an iPhone 15 Ultra, the latest rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more differentiated from the iPhone 15 Pro. In previous years, the Pro Max has simply been a bigger version of the Pro, but it's been suggested that this year the iPhone 15 Pro Max alone will get an upgraded telephoto lens with up to 6x optical zoom (the iPhone 14 Pro has 3x), a customisable Action button, thinner bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support and a faster A17 Bionic chip.
If all of that's true, it makes the Pro Max sound like quite a different phone. But that would make it surprising that Apple decided against the name change, so we suspect that at least some of the rumoured specs may be for next time round. Of course, these new specs would entail a price bump. It's been rumoured that Apple was aiming to justify higher prices for top-end phones, and it's been suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost around $100 / £100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which means it would start at $1,199 in the US.
And what about the iPhone Ultra? I hear you ask. There was much debate about whether that titanium body we mentioned below would be for the iPhone Pro or a new higher-end iPhone Ultra, following on the heels of the rugged Apple Watch Ultra last year. Back in February, some even took a casual comment by Tim Cook as confirmation of the iPhone Ultra's existence.
Alas, it seems that we probably won't be seeing the much-rumoured phone at tomorrow's Apple event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported that Apple was considering adopting the Ultra branding to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but he has since said that the Pro Max name will be continued for at least another year. However, he says we may get an iPhone 16 Ultra next year.
Another of the most persistent rumours suggests the iPhone 15 Pro will be the first iPhone ever to feature a titanium body, which could be both stronger and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro's stainless steel. Apple event invites always offer subtle hints in their logo design, and eagle-eyed fans are convinced the 'dust' we're seeing this time could represent titanium powder.
There's always one iPhone rumour that's more persistent than the rest every year. Last year it concerned the removal of the infamous 'notch', which Apple ended up replacing with the Dynamic Island. This year, all signs point to Apple finally ditching Lightning in favour of USB-C. Indeed, at this point it's such an open secret that even Google is making public jokes about it.
Welcome to our 2023 Apple event blog! Like every September, we've already heard a ton of rumours about what to expect. And it wouldn't be an Apple event without brilliant bingo cards doing the rounds on Twitter (sorry, X) summing them up.
