Why Apple's next iPad Pro could look absolutely stunning

We're huge fans of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, with its mini-LED display offering brighter colours and bolder contrast than the standard LCD version. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more immersive iPad screen could be on the way.

New rumours suggest Apple is working on ways to bring an OLED display to the iPad, with the company said to be trialling "hybrid" panels in an attempt to avoid wrinkling – a common problem with OLED displays. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPad Pro deals available now.)

A fan-made render of a future iPad Pro (Image credit: MyDrivers)

According to The Elec (opens in new tab), hybrid panels "use both rigid OLED panel and flexible OLED panel technologies." The latter is normally used for smartphones (such as the iPhone 13 Pro), but at larger sizes it can begin to distort with a 'wrinkling' effect.

We've already heard tell from Korean tech site ET News (opens in new tab) that LG will supply Apple with OLED display panels for upcoming iPad models, with "mass production set to begin in 2024" – so it's possible we'll see an iPad with a hybrid OLED display in two years' time.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro's mini-LED display is already stunning (Image credit: Apple)

So what's all the fuss about with OLED? While we were already blown away by the mini-LED displays on both the 2021 MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, increased brightness and wider viewing angles can only be a good thing for creatives. From greater colour accuracy to a more responsive refresh rate, the tech could improve workflows for graphic designers, video editors and more. (Take a look at the best laptops for video editing if you want the best kit available right here and now.)

Time will tell what Apple has in store for the iPad – we've got our fingers crossed for a new tablet or two during next week's Apple event, but it sounds like an OLED model won't be making an appearance for a while. If you want the best iPad experience available right here and now, check out today's best iPad Pro deals below.

Read more: