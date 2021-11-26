Live
MacBook Black Friday deals live blog: the best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air offers
Apple's all-powerful laptop for less.
The MacBook Black Friday deals we've seen so far this Black Friday have surprised us. Not only have quite a few been bigger and better than last year, but we've seen retailers launch really decent discounts on the all-new 2021 M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air too. Which is something we never thought we'd see so soon after their release just last month.
But the deals are often short-lasting, so here we'll track and post about each MacBook Black Friday offer to save you the bother. Simply scroll down to see the live feed of all the best deals as they come in, and directly below some links to retailers who are currently running the biggest MacBook savings. For discounts across the Apple range, head over to our pick of the best Apple Black Friday deals available now.
MacBook Black Friday deals: US
- Adorama: Save $50 on a 2020 MacBook Air
- Amazon: Discounts on the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
- Best Buy: Huge discounts across a range of MacBook models
- B&H Photo: Up to $350 off a range of 2020 MacBook Pros
MacBook Black Friday deals: UK
Ok, let's go into a bit more detail on the best MacBook Air Black Friday deal right now, which, sadly, is not as good as it was yesterday in the US. B&H Photo launched a flash sale on this 13-inch, early 2020 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, which saw the price plummet to just $727. The one-day only offer ended at midnight (ET) last night, but B&H Photo haven't cleared the discount completely, now offering a more modest, but still excellent $170 off. That means you can get a brand new 2020 MacBook Air right now for just $829.
Over in the UK, the same model is also on sale at Amazon, although the saving is not quite as good as across the pond. A saving of £106 takes it down to £893, which is the cheapest you'll find this model in the UK right now.
The 2020 MacBook Air is only a year old, and it's an absolute powerhouse of a machine, so to see it reduced so significantly this Black Friday is a really pleasant surprise.
Welcome to our MacBook Black Friday deals live blog, where we'll be bringing you every top Apple laptop deal we can find.
Over the past 24 hours, we've seen a lot of excellent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals come and go, so live blogging make lots of sense when it comes to this product.
We'll be looking for the best MacBook deals, of course, but we'll also share any good MacBook accessory deals we come across to help ensure you're fully equipped.
Let's start here: currently the best MacBook Black Friday deal in the US is the 2020 MacBook Air, which is down to $829 at B&H Photo. And in the UK, the same MacBook Air is down to £893 over at Amazon.
