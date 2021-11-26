MacBook Black Friday deals live blog: the best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air offers

Refresh

(Image credit: Apple)

Ok, let's go into a bit more detail on the best MacBook Air Black Friday deal right now, which, sadly, is not as good as it was yesterday in the US. B&H Photo launched a flash sale on this 13-inch, early 2020 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, which saw the price plummet to just $727. The one-day only offer ended at midnight (ET) last night, but B&H Photo haven't cleared the discount completely, now offering a more modest, but still excellent $170 off. That means you can get a brand new 2020 MacBook Air right now for just $829.

Over in the UK, the same model is also on sale at Amazon, although the saving is not quite as good as across the pond. A saving of £106 takes it down to £893, which is the cheapest you'll find this model in the UK right now.

The 2020 MacBook Air is only a year old, and it's an absolute powerhouse of a machine, so to see it reduced so significantly this Black Friday is a really pleasant surprise.