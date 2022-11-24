Live
Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog: Top deals on consoles, games and accessories
If there's a Nintendo Switch deal to be found, we'll share it right here.
Good morning, and welcome to our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog. The wait is almost over, Switch fans, as Black Friday officially kicks off tonight at midnight. And although we've already seen some record-breaking deals flood in, we're sure things are about to amp up even further.
This blog is where you'll find the latest hot intel about the very best Switch deals out there over the Black Friday weekend. Of course, we're always chasing those elusive console deals first, but we'll also share the cream of the games and accessories crop – including controllers, cases and SSD cards.
But how will you know a good deal when you see it? Black Friday often sees retailers pushing deals that aren't as good as they seem. With inflated 'before' prices and old stock being pushed, you do need to be wary of the quality of deals around.
Bear in mind the latest Nintendo Switch is currently retailing for $299.99/£259.99, and the fancier Nintendo Switch OLED is $349.99/£309.99 at full price. If you find it for cheaper than that, you're getting a deal. So far this week, we've seen the Switch OLED hit a lowest-ever price of £264.99, but before this week the lowest we'd encountered was £289 – so new form is being set already.
Okay, enough of the pre-amble, let's find ourselves some deals. I've laid out some quick links right below this intro so you can find the deals super-fast – then below that you'll find the up-to-the-minute blog entries. Good luck, deal hunters!
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: US
- Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8, online membership: $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Up to $30 off Switch games:
$59.9929.99 at Target (opens in new tab)
- Animal Crossing SanDisk microSDXC-Card:
$129.99$78.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sonic Frontiers:
$59.99now $29.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Switch cases, inc Animal Crossing:
$19.99$8.98 at Gamestop (opens in new tab)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:
$54.99$39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: UK
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + online membership: £259 at AO (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch + Sports Pack + case: £299.99 at Nintendo (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Switch Sports:
£341.99£299 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Pokémon Scarlet/Violet:
£389£329 at Very (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + 3 games + microSDXC:
£429£399 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch OLED + Zelda bundle:
£379£359 at Currys (opens in new tab)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:
£49.99£34.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection:
£34.99£16.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch games: up to 39% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Nintendo Switch doesn't have the largest amount of internal storage. The modest 32GB quickly gets eaten up if you're playing plenty of games, so to give yourself more leeway an internal MicroSD is the way to go. Right now you can get the officially Nintendo licensed SanDisk 256GB MicroSD for
£77.99 £39.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab), making it nearly half price!
If you're an avid Pokemon fan on the market for a shiny new Switch, then this is the deal for you! Currently Very has the white Switch OLED bundled with the brand new Pokemon Violet and Scarlet for
£389 £329 (opens in new tab). Considering an OLED console usually retails at £309 by itself, paying an extra £20 for two new game releases usually worth £41.99 each is a steal.
There's some great discounts on the top Nintendo Switch games right now, especially when it comes to the LEGO series. Below are our top picks of the best savings available right now from Amazon.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:
£49.99£34.89 (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Jurassic World:
£34.99£16.89 (opens in new tab)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection:
£34.99£16.79 (opens in new tab)
This deal is one we've seen pretty frequently over the last few days, but it's still one worth picking up if you haven't yet. Right now you can pick up the white Switch OLED bundled with 3 games (Minecraft, Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing) and a Nintendo licensed 256GB Micro SD for £399 (opens in new tab). It's only a £30 saving from the RRP, but it's a great starter bundle if you're looking into getting a Switch!
Kicking off our live blog is an excellent deal from ao.com, which has the original Nintendo Switch console, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Nintendo Switch Online for £259 (opens in new tab).
The console itself retails for £259 on its own, so you're basically getting a game and online membership thrown in for free. Add in super-fast delivery and it's by far one of the best Switch deals going in the UK right now.
