Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog: Top deals on consoles, games and accessories

If there's a Nintendo Switch deal to be found, we'll share it right here.

By Georgia Coggan
Kerrie Hughes
A product shot of the Nintendo Switch OLED on a colourful background
(Image: © Future)

Good morning, and welcome to our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog. The wait is almost over, Switch fans, as Black Friday officially kicks off tonight at midnight. And although we've already seen some record-breaking deals flood in, we're sure things are about to amp up even further. 

This blog is where you'll find the latest hot intel about the very best Switch deals out there over the Black Friday weekend. Of course, we're always chasing those elusive console deals first, but we'll also share the cream of the games and accessories crop – including controllers, cases and SSD cards. 

But how will you know a good deal when you see it? Black Friday often sees retailers pushing deals that aren't as good as they seem. With inflated 'before' prices and old stock being pushed, you do need to be wary of the quality of deals around. 

Bear in mind the latest Nintendo Switch is currently retailing for $299.99/£259.99, and the fancier Nintendo Switch OLED is $349.99/£309.99 at full price. If you find it for cheaper than that, you're getting a deal. So far this week, we've seen the Switch OLED hit a lowest-ever price of £264.99, but before this week the lowest we'd encountered was £289 – so new form is being set already. 

Okay, enough of the pre-amble, let's find ourselves some deals. I've laid out some quick links right below this intro so you can find the deals super-fast – then below that you'll find the up-to-the-minute blog entries. Good luck, deal hunters!

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: US

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: UK

A product shot of the SanDisk Micro SD card on a colourful background

(Image credit: Future/SanDisk)

The Nintendo Switch doesn't have the largest amount of internal storage. The modest 32GB quickly gets eaten up if you're playing plenty of games, so to give yourself more leeway an internal MicroSD is the way to go. Right now you can get the officially Nintendo licensed SanDisk 256GB MicroSD for £77.99 £39.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab), making it nearly half price!

A product shot of the Switch OLED console and Pokemon games on a colourful bacgkround

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

If you're an avid Pokemon fan on the market for a shiny new Switch, then this is the deal for you! Currently Very has the white Switch OLED bundled with the brand new Pokemon Violet and Scarlet for £389 £329 (opens in new tab). Considering an OLED console usually retails at £309 by itself, paying an extra £20 for two new game releases usually worth £41.99 each is a steal.

product shots of various LEGO Switch games on a colourful background

(Image credit: Future/LEGO/Nintendo)

There's some great discounts on the top Nintendo Switch games right now, especially when it comes to the LEGO series. Below are our top picks of the best savings available right now from Amazon.

A product shot of the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle on a colourful background

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo)

This deal is one we've seen pretty frequently over the last few days, but it's still one worth picking up if you haven't yet. Right now you can pick up the white Switch OLED bundled with 3 games (Minecraft, Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing) and a Nintendo licensed 256GB Micro SD for £399 (opens in new tab). It's only a £30 saving from the RRP, but it's a great starter bundle if you're looking into getting a Switch!

Nintendo Switch bundle deal

(Image credit: Nintendo)
Kicking off our live blog is an excellent deal from ao.com, which has the original Nintendo Switch console, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Nintendo Switch Online for £259 (opens in new tab)

The console itself retails for £259 on its own, so you're basically getting a game and online membership thrown in for free. Add in super-fast delivery and it's by far one of the best Switch deals going in the UK right now.

