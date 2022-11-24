Black Friday Nintendo Switch live blog: Top deals on consoles, games and accessories

Good morning, and welcome to our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals live blog. The wait is almost over, Switch fans, as Black Friday officially kicks off tonight at midnight. And although we've already seen some record-breaking deals flood in, we're sure things are about to amp up even further.

This blog is where you'll find the latest hot intel about the very best Switch deals out there over the Black Friday weekend. Of course, we're always chasing those elusive console deals first, but we'll also share the cream of the games and accessories crop – including controllers, cases and SSD cards.

But how will you know a good deal when you see it? Black Friday often sees retailers pushing deals that aren't as good as they seem. With inflated 'before' prices and old stock being pushed, you do need to be wary of the quality of deals around.

Bear in mind the latest Nintendo Switch is currently retailing for $299.99/£259.99, and the fancier Nintendo Switch OLED is $349.99/£309.99 at full price. If you find it for cheaper than that, you're getting a deal. So far this week, we've seen the Switch OLED hit a lowest-ever price of £264.99, but before this week the lowest we'd encountered was £289 – so new form is being set already.

Okay, enough of the pre-amble, let's find ourselves some deals. I've laid out some quick links right below this intro so you can find the deals super-fast – then below that you'll find the up-to-the-minute blog entries. Good luck, deal hunters!

