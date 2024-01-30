One of our favourite MacBook Air models is now only $999

The MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 2023) just got an exciting price cut at Best Buy, now only $999 down from $1,299. Why should you care? We think this MacBook is a candidate for the best laptop for creatives, thanks to the ultra-fast processing of the M2 chip as well as the beautiful 15-inch display which is ideal for designing and editing work on a larger screen.

We've been huge fans of the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 ever since Apple released it last summer, following the success of its sibling, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 (2022). These two laptops share a lot of similarities, but ultimately, the latest model is one of the thinnest and lightest 15-inch notebooks available right now.

For $999 this Apple laptop falls within budget for a lot of professionals, and we don't think this discount will hang around for long. Check out this deal if you're looking for a reliable laptop for Photoshop or one of the best student laptops for college or university (you might also want to see these Apple Student discount deals too).

The best MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 2023) deal today

MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 2023)

Was: $1,299

Now: $999 at Best Buy

Save: $300 Overview: We think the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is a great choice for Apple fans with heavier workloads or those who rely on multiple software for creative tasks. The processing power of the M2 should not be taken lightly, and it can even handle a light gaming session too. Key features: Display: 15-inch (2880 x 1864) | Processor: Apple M2 Chip (8-core)| RAM: 8GB|SSD: 256GB |Weight: 3.3 lb / 1.5 kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: August 2023. Price history: This is not the first time we've seen this low price for the 15-inch MacBook Air, as it was previously $999 back in December 2023 too. Still, this is a great deal for anyone in the market for a MacBook right now, as we have a while to wait until the next Amazon Prime Day for savings. Current price: Walmart: $1,259 | B&H Photo: $1,099 Review consensus: We reviewed this MacBook last summer and almost gave it 5 stars. Our reviewer Daniel found the performance to be impressive despite the lack of an in-built fan, meaning it can run a little hot. He also praised the large display and sound system, but felt that it lacked ports for such an expensive starting price. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Hardware: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the MacBook Air M2 (15-inch 2023) model in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.