Wow! This cheap MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is unmissable

Black Friday is still a few days away yet, but the excitement is clearly too much for Amazon, which has kicked things off early with some incredible deals. And one of the best we've seen so far is a huge $200 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) – now just $799! (opens in new tab) The first time we saw it drop to this all-time low price was just last month, and it flew off the shelves.

Most of the CB team use this particular version MacBook Air, and we can't overstate just how good a laptop this is. It's been superseded this year with Apple's M2 chip, but the 2020 version has enough power for most people, and right now it's a fraction of the price of its younger sibling.

(opens in new tab) 2020 MacBook Air M1 $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the 2020 MacBook Air. With a powerful 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it can handle even the most complex of creative tasks with ease.

(opens in new tab) 2020 MacBook Air M1 £999 £877 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £122: The best deal on the 2020 MacBook Air in the UK isn't quite as good, but it's still a decent offer. It's not the cheapest we've seen it here, but, at £70-odd more, it's not far off. These sell quick, but if you can hold your nerve, it might be worth hanging on to see if any further discount is applied over the weekend.

The laptop is available at this price in rose gold, silver or space grey), and the particular model is the one with 8GB RAM and 256 SSD. This machine tops our guides to the best laptops for graphic design (opens in new tab) and the best laptops for Photoshop (opens in new tab) – it really is that good.

Still not sure? Have a read of our in-depth MacBook Air M1 review (opens in new tab) to see exactly what its capable of. And while you're there, why not grab one of the best MacBook Air cases (opens in new tab) to protect your shiny new device.

Not in the US? These are the best MacBook Air deals in your area:

