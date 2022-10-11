2020 MacBook Air price hits all-time low in Amazon sale

Amazon has kicked off its October sale with one of the best MacBook deals we've ever seen. Right now, you can get the 2020, M1 MacBook Air for just $799 (opens in new tab) – that's a huge $200 off the RRP and the lowest ever recorded price for this device.

The particular model in question has 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and is available in rose gold, silver and space grey. It's fair to say we rate this powerful little machine massively, so much so it's got a top spot in our guide to the best laptops for graphic design.

Want to know if it's right for you? Have a read of our in-depth MacBook Air M1 review. And while you're there, why not grab one of the best MacBook Air cases to protect your shiny new device.

(opens in new tab) 2020 MacBook Air M1 $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the 2020 MacBook Air. With a powerful 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it can handle even the most complex of creative tasks with ease.

