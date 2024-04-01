I've spotted the first deals on the new M3 MacBook Air

The new M3 MacBook Airs were released less than a month ago, so we weren't too hopeful that they would enter into the Easter sales. However, Amazon has some small but very welcome discounts on what are the powerful Airs yet. There's $95 off the base model of the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, reduced from $1,299 to $1,204. Meanwhile, the base configuration of the 13-inch model is reduced by $75 from $1,099 to $1,024.

These are relatively small discounts, and we expect to see bigger price drops in the coming months. Also, if you're not bothered about having the latest device, there are now bigger discounts on the M2 MacBook Air, which has pretty much the same design as these newer laptops, albeit with an older chip.

These laptops are so new that we haven't had time to finish our review yet, but they appear to be solid iterative upgrades to the previous M2 models, with a similar design but a more powerful M3 chip. Sadly, there are only discounts on the base configurations, which get you 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. That's going to be just fine for general work and play, but may be lacking for anyone looking to do more demanding multitasking in creative programs. For that, you might want to stretch to the M3 Pro Macbook Pro, which is reduced by up to $250 right now.

For more options, see our guides to the best MacBook Air M3 prices and the best MacBook Pro M3 prices.

MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024)

Was: $1,299

Now: $1,204 at Amazon

Save: $95 MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024)

Was: $1,099

Now: $1,024 at Amazon

Save: $75 Overview: The newest MacBook Airs were released at the start of March. They're a largely iterative upgrade on the M2 devices from 2022 and 2023, with the more efficient M3 chip. As with all MacBook Airs, we think their slim and light fanless design makes them a great option for creatives looking for a portable device for working on the go. Key features: Display: 15.3-inch or 13-inch | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 8GB or 16GB|SSD: 256GB or 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port. Release date: March 2024. Price history: These are the first discounts that we've seen on Apple's newest laptops, and they are relatively small so we expect the price will drop further in future sales events, particularly Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday later in the year. It's also worth noting that the M2 MacBook Airs are quite similar and have significantly bigger discounts. That said, if you want Apple's newest laptop, this is the best price you can get right now aside from trade-in deals. Current price: Apple: $1,299 / $1,099 Review consensus: Our sister site Tom's Guide gave the new MacBook Air a 4.5-star review, saying that "the best MacBook for most people just got better." gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it, and found it had excellent performance and battery life. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

