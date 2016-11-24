Make amazing memories with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8

Digital photography is great, but there's a certain charm missing from the days of physical photos. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 gives you that nostalgic effect with instant film photos, and you can get it on sale now for just $34.99 (approx. £28)!

If you're the kind of person who constantly snaps pictures no matter where you are, you should do it with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 8. This portable, instant film camera makes it easy to snap the perfect photo every time, with no adjustments required. Add in the accessory kit and you'll get plenty of great tools to decorate your photos as soon as you snap them!