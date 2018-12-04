Make everything look better with posable people

If you want to give your designs a human touch, and be massively on trend at the same time, then some illustrated people are a must-have. However if you don't know how to draw people or can't afford to commission an illustrator to create bespoke designs, then you might have to resort to stock art, and you might not manage to find exactly the look you want.

Humaaans is the work of Pablo Stanley

Now, however, there's a great way to create beautiful illustrated people to use in your designs. Humaaans is the work of Pablo Stanley, a designer at Invision, and with it you can quickly and easily build vector art illustrations, regardless of your artistic skills, or lack thereof. Best of all, it's free.

Building up your illustrations with InVision is incredibly easy

Basically, it's a library for Invision Studio, designed to help you create mix-and-match illustrations and animations of people. Pablo has designed a massive selection of fully posable bodies as well as clothing, hairstyles and backgrounds, ready for you to fit together. Everything can be scaled and rotated in order to create the perfect look, and to help you get started there are templates included.

If you want to customise the designs then that's straightforward, too; Pablo has made it easy to import the Humaaans library to Sketch so that you can tweak existing designs or add your own creations.

There's no end to Humaaans' options, and you can even customise the designs in Sketch

Head over to the Humaaans site to download the library and see a load of great examples of what you can do with it. And if you're not an InVision user but fancy playing with the Humaaans library, someone's already made a web app that enables you to do just that; it's not as sophisticated as working in InVision, so you can't rotate things, but you can move, resize and move to back/front and then download your design as a JPG or a PNG with a transparent background.

