New Marvel logo is a stunning tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On what would have been the late actor's 44th birthday, Marvel has shared a brand new animated logo paying tribute to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The actor, best known for playing T’challa/Black Panther in several Marvel films, died earlier this year after a largely undisclosed battle with colon cancer.

Disney CEO Bob Iger teased the new logo in a tweet this weekend (below), telling fans that a "special tribute" would appear on Disney+ for those watching Black Panther. (If you're looking for logo inspiration, our logo design guide is a great place to start).

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts.November 28, 2020

Appearing at the start of the film from 28 November, the new animated logo (below) is adorned with clips of Boseman’s appearances in various Marvel films, as well as some behind the scenes footage. The colour of the logo has also been transformed from Marvel's signature red to purple – the colour of Black Panther's suit. If you want to check out Marvel's new tribute for yourself, here's how to get 15% off Disney Plus.

Long live the King. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/FHiJDVQ3NSNovember 29, 2020

While the Marvel Studios logo usually features several of its most iconic superheroes including Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk, the studio has been known to adapt it in the past. Before last year's Captain Marvel, the logo featured shots of Marvel Comics artist Stan Lee, who created many of its most famous characters and passed away in 2018.

Black Panther's new Marvel Studios logo is a powerful and classy tribute to Boseman, and has been going down a storm online. Many have taken to Twitter to share their emotional reaction upon spotting the new opening on Disney+.

Disney+ and Marvel changed their opening logo to be all Chadwick/Black Panther scenes and I wasn’t expecting to cry at 10am on Sunday but here I amNovember 29, 2020

disney+ updated the marvel studios logo in the black panther intro to honor chadwick boseman on his birthday and now i’m cryinNovember 29, 2020

If you watch #BlackPanther on Disney+ today, they changed the Marvel logo in honor of Chadwick Boseman’s birthday. So cool. https://t.co/C9zzuFjNpQNovember 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman got his own Marvel Studios logo intro tribute for Black Panther on D+ ala Stan Lee for Captain Marvel. Perfect tribute for a King. 💜 pic.twitter.com/As396c9wzKNovember 29, 2020

When the news of Boseman's death broke this summer, artists across the globe created some seriously inspiring artworks in his honour – check out these stunning examples.

