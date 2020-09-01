Creative Bloq is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Creatives pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman with stunning artwork

Artists are inspired to create.

Chadwick Boseman
(Image credit: Miguel Vega)

Creatives have been sharing illustrated tributes to Chadwick Boseman on social media after he passed away last week, at the age of 43. Fans and those who worked with Boseman have shared artwork, which includes pieces created by hand and digital art.

Boseman is known for bringing King T'Challa to life in Marvel's groundbreaking Black Panther, and many of the pieces are accompanied with the tagline "Rest in Power, King". There's also a host of moving acknowledgements of how Boseman inspired artists professionally and personally. We've included our favourite tributes below. (If you're inspired to create your own, try these drawing apps for iPad.)

Rest In Power, Me, Digital, 2020 from r/Art

He would never let the kids see that he was fighting cancer too... To them, he was and will forever be T'Challa... The King✨ A portion of the proceeds of this print will go to @childrensla and @stjude (www.Nikkolas.Art) . #LongLiveTheKing PS: Black Panther global stream starts Tonight at 8pm EST. 🙏🏾👊🏾🐾✨ #BlackPanther #RIPChadwick #ChadwickBoseman #CHLA #StJude #WakandaForever Nikkolas Smith

A photo posted by @nikkolas_smith on Aug 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

Rest in power your highness. @chadwickboseman watch my drawing tribute video on youtube! just search (captainjoser) or just click the link in my bio. 15hrs using caran d’ache,prismacolor on tone grey paper. don’t forget to smash that like and subscribe button to my youtube channel,thankyou! ❤️ #chadwickboseman #blackpanther #ripchadwickboseman #ripblackpanther #wakandaforever #chadwick #chadwickforever #drawing #marveluniverse Jose Manansala

A photo posted by @captainjoser on Sep 1, 2020 at 3:38am PDT

Thank you Chadwick boseman for giving us marvel fans most perfect black panther Rest in peace, You will be missed King T'challa 💐 . . . #rip #blackpanther #marvel #launchdsigns #xceptionaledits #propixz #discoveredit #edit_grams #creativemobs #marvelcomics Sidomatic : Photoshop Artist

A photo posted by @sidomatic_ on Aug 29, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

Long Live the King. An actor who truly embodied both the strength and compassion of Wakanda's legendary warrior, Chadwick Boseman carried the mantle of the Black Panther with unrivaled grace and nobility. Rest in Power 👑 Miguel Vega

A photo posted by @art_of_twinsvega on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT

TRIBUTE TO BLACK PANTHER @chadwickboseman #watercolor #watercolorpainting #watercolorillustration #chadwickboseman #blackpanthers #watercolor #art #painting #watercolorpainting #drawing #illustration #artwork #sketch #watercolour #artistsoninstagram #watercolorart #aquarelle #sketchbook #draw #paint #artoftheday #ink #acuarela #nature #color #portrait #daily #love #watercolors #rahulartist #creative #bhfyp Ɽ₳ⱧɄⱠ ₳Ɽ₮ł₴₮

A photo posted by @rahul_artist on Sep 1, 2020 at 3:44am PDT

There lived a King as I've been told in the wonder-working days of old, when hearts were twice as good as gold & twenty times as mellow. Good temper triumphed in his face & in his heart he found a place for all the erring human race & every wretched fellow. #ripchadwickboseman 👑 Cary Elwes

A photo posted by @caryelwes on Aug 29, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

In my culture death is not the end. May the king live forever. #blackpanther #chadwickboseman #chadwickforever #pencildrawing #artistsoninstagram #art #arch_grap #sketch #africa Emon Araya

A photo posted by @emon.araya on Sep 1, 2020 at 3:47am PDT

If you'd like to share your own work, or to explore more tributes from other creatives, use the hashtags #RIPChadwick, #ChadwickBoseman and #wakandaforever (among others). To remind yourself of the brilliant behind-the-scenes work on Black Panther, you can also explore the incredible VFX used in the film.

