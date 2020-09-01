Creatives pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman with stunning artwork

Creatives have been sharing illustrated tributes to Chadwick Boseman on social media after he passed away last week, at the age of 43. Fans and those who worked with Boseman have shared artwork, which includes pieces created by hand and digital art.

Boseman is known for bringing King T'Challa to life in Marvel's groundbreaking Black Panther, and many of the pieces are accompanied with the tagline "Rest in Power, King". There's also a host of moving acknowledgements of how Boseman inspired artists professionally and personally. We've included our favourite tributes below. (If you're inspired to create your own, try these drawing apps for iPad.)

My coworker who has worked on Chadwick Boseman’s films (he illustrated Chadwick’s last released film, poster on the left) - posted this tribute on Instagram today and now I’m tearing up again pic.twitter.com/ZbJY5Dy0oeSeptember 1, 2020

From one Artist to another, Thank you @chadwickboseman 🖤 #RipChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/X3sQ8WxGodAugust 30, 2020

Long Live the King. An actor who truly embodied both the strength and compassion of Wakanda's legendary warrior, Chadwick Boseman carried the mantle of the Black Panther with unrivaled grace and nobility. Rest in Power 👑 Miguel Vega A photo posted by @art_of_twinsvega on Aug 28, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT

If you'd like to share your own work, or to explore more tributes from other creatives, use the hashtags #RIPChadwick, #ChadwickBoseman and #wakandaforever (among others). To remind yourself of the brilliant behind-the-scenes work on Black Panther, you can also explore the incredible VFX used in the film.

