Nas and Pantone partner to create new Ultra Black colour

Colour experts collaborate with hip hop legend, Nas.

Pantone Ultra Black
(Image credit: Pantone/Nas)

Pantone is known for basing new colours around cultural events – it even releases a colour of the year. So it should come as no surprise that the colour expert has been inspired to take action in response to the recent and continued outpouring against racial injustice. Enter: Ultra Black, created in collaboration with hip hop legend Nas, and inspired by his single of the same name. 

According to a press release, while black is often associated with "feelings of darkness", Ultra Black is an electrifying, unifying force representing the colour's "richness, complexity, and profound beauty". Created in support of African-American communities, Ultra Black is "unapologetically Pro-Black, and thus pro-humanity". 

@Nas and the Pantone Color Institute announce “Ultra Black By Nas,” a color inspired by Nas himself and a play on his new single, “Ultra Black.” “Ultra Black” is an anthemic, uplifting reminder of the unignorable contributions made by the Black community, a statement to being unapologetically Pro-Black, and thus pro-humanity. Just as black absorbs all light, Ultra Black represents the unification of all people, spotlighting Black joy and the promising future ahead. PANTONE

A photo posted by @pantone on Aug 25, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

Pantone introduced the colour via its Instagram (see post above), emphasising the uplifting power of Ultra Black (see our guide to colour theory to explore the power of colour), and describing it as a symbol of unification of all people. Nas tweeted to introduce the project (below), stating "it was only right that we work with Pantone on this project... This one's from the heart, something the world will feel, the whole vibe of 2020".

"In our highly visual world, colour is one of the most powerful communication tools we can use to draw immediate attention and get our voices heard," said Laurie Pressman, Vice-President Pantone Colour Institute. 

"Supporting 'Ultra Black' with this new ULTRA BLACK colour helps Nas share his message in a visually impactful way, one that will further ensure the global reach of his inspiring and uplifting message."

We wonder if this will end up as Pantone's colour of the year, as some Instagram users have suggested. It's certainly one of the most culturally important colour releases we've seen (definitely more heavy hitting than the introduction of Baywatch Red last year), and the responses across social media have been empowering and uplifting.

