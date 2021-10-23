Can you tell the difference between Marvel character and font names?

Being able to tell the difference between superhero names and fonts should be easy, right? Well, a Marvel-themed quiz has surfaced online that might prove you wrong, as users are quizzed on fonts and heroes – and it's a lot harder than you think.

Superheroes are renowned for having interesting and recognisable names, and so are fonts. The similarities between the names have been making it difficult for users to decipher between heroes and font in a playful online test. The quiz challenges users to tell the difference between Marvel characters and typeface names, and you'll be surprised to know, the quiz is actually pretty difficult. If you are searching for some font inspiration, make sure you check out our roundup of the best free fonts.

Click on the image to head straight to the quiz (Image credit: Carl Smith)

Auckland based software developer Carl Smith is the brains behind this hilarious quiz. With its vibrant comic style website, visitors are challenged to see if they can tell their Draxs from their Futuras. We have to admit, the quiz is so much harder than you may think, as Marvel fans with a fairly vast knowledge of fonts, we were still only able to get 14 out of 20.

Is Revanche a powerful mutant assassin, or a smart and professional typeface? Is Allura a demonic-looking supervillain or an elegant handwriting font? Out of the context of a comic book or a font collection, it's incredibly tough (and certainly entertaining) trying to distinguish the characters from the fonts.

If you feel inspired by the superhero-themed quiz, why not check out our guide on how to create Marvel style comic art? Or perhaps you're on the hunt for some new fonts to add to the collection, in which case why not have a look at our roundup of the best free graffiti fonts, or our favourite free brush fonts?

Read More: