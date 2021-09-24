Get a staggering $430 off a Galaxy Tab S7 - now only $170 with trade in

Out of the current Discover Samsung sale event deals going on right now, there are none more exciting for creatives than the massive discount applied to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Currently, this iPad Air-killer is going for just $170 - that's a huge price drop from $599.99, saving you $430 - when you trade in a tablet, PC or mobile phone (all acceptable models are listed by Samsung).

There are other deal options in the series, too, including hefty savings on the Tab S7, and the Tab S7+ (all details below). But with the Tab S7 FE, you get a lovely 12.4-inch display, 128GB memory, a really long battery life compared to the competition, and an S Pen included.

The best Galaxy Tab S7 FE deals

Save $430: This 12.4-inch touch screen tablet is currently enjoying one of its biggest discounts at Samsung. This wi-fi model is priced between the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and packs plenty of design flair and boasts a crisp colourful display.



Save $420: Get the slightly bigger-spec brother, the Galaxy Tab S7, for an equally impressive saving of $420. This offers a slightly smaller display, but a faster processor, and all the same sleek design. Comes with S Pen. Discount only with trade in.

Save $420: This is the 'plus' version of the series, and that means you get the bigger 12.4-inch display of the S7 FE, with the faster insides of the S7. All and all, these are the lowest prices we've ever seen this series go for. Again, you'll need to trade in your tablet, PC or smartphone to get these discounts.

If this isn't quite what you're looking for, here are some other great tablet deals.

