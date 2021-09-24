Get a staggering $430 off a Galaxy Tab S7 - now only $170 with trade in

Out of the current Discover Samsung sale event deals going on right now, there are none more exciting for creatives than the massive discount applied to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Currently, this iPad Air-killer is going for just $170 - that's a huge price drop from $599.99, saving you $430 - when you trade in a tablet, PC or mobile phone (all acceptable models are listed by Samsung).
There are other deal options in the series, too, including hefty savings on the Tab S7, and the Tab S7+ (all details below). But with the Tab S7 FE, you get a lovely 12.4-inch display, 128GB memory, a really long battery life compared to the competition, and an S Pen included.
Read on for more details
The best Galaxy Tab S7 FE deals
If this isn't quite what you're looking for, here are some other great tablet deals.
