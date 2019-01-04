Master disruptive design with the new Computer Arts

With new, unpredictable design trends constantly knocking the previous craze off the top spot, it’s only by shaking things up that creatives stand a chance of making an impact in today’s creative industries. How to be disruptive in a productive, meaningful way is the main theme of this month’s issue of Computer Arts, in which lead designers weigh in on the benefits of thinking about creativity differently.

Reflecting this theme, Joshua Davis has designed the cover of Computer Arts 288, and there are eight stunning variations to choose from.

We run down the first half of design's 15 game changers

The new issue also runs through the first half of today’s top 15 graphic design game changers – the talented people consistently proving their ability to operate at the cutting edge. Such boundary-pushing practices don’t happen overnight, so Computer Arts digs deep to discover the ethos behind their major projects.

Leading creatives reveal the benefits of breaking new ground

Elsewhere, advertising agent turned prop maker Victoria Bee reveals her approach to making larger than life, surrealistic paper objects, and how she’s constantly trying to make her clients be more daring. Meanwhile, Interbrand CEO Christian Purser highlights why subscription-based business models beats ownership every time, and design studio HUSH talks us through how it designed a series of installations intended to communicate the net zero status of a company’s new HQ.

Take a closer look at what’s inside by scrolling left to right through the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 We investigate how brands will adapt to our future diets Image 2 of 4 The hottest new creative work Image 3 of 4 How HUSH created a net zero-inspired installation series Image 4 of 4 Surrealistic prop maker Victoria Bee sheds light on her craft



