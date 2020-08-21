Master repeating patterns in Illustrator for $15.99

You can learn Adobe Illustrator for the first time, increase your Illustrator knowledge, or simply expand your graphic design skills with one thorough course. The Make Seamless Repeating Patterns in Illustrator: A Masterclass Course is currently 91 per cent off for just $15.99, providing 39 lectures and four hours of training on Adobe Illustrator CC for every skill level. Not enough? See our roundup of top Illustrator tutorials.

You will learn by creating a wide variety of seamless patterns. These patterns are versatile, too. Use the patterns for your own personal projects, scrapbook papers, stock imagery, background and more. You'll also be able to upload your patterns to Spoonflower to create wallpaper and fabric.

A course for everyone

Let your imagination run wild as these patterns can also be used on books, mugs and much more. While this is a masterclass course, novices can learn the basics of Illustrator. If you've already got the basics down, this is a chance to boost your skill set.

The course has an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from the 845 students enrolled and is taught by designer Helen Bradley. Bradley, who's also a photographer, is a graphic design specialist who teaches Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop and is able to communicate complex technical information concisely and simply.

When you purchase this master class, you'll have lifetime access to the course. Your path from novice to Illustrator expert can begin today for just $15.99.

Read more: