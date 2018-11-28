Master Keyshot renders with 3D World 242

This issue, along with our usual reviews, inspiration and regular Q and A sections, we review Blackmagic Design's eGPU, teach you how to create monstrous machinery with Cinema 4D, and look at Gravity Sketch and GSG Light Kit Pro.

We take a look inside the issue to find out what else is in store...

Feature: Global VFX hotspots!

Discover the place to be to work in visual effects

We talk to a group of visual effects artists to discover the most hip and happening places to work in the industry, find out why those hubs sprang up and look at key projects to come out of them.

Feature: VFX of First Man

Take a closer look at the final frontier, with our behind the scenes on First Man

In this feature we talk to the team behind the visual effects of First Man, discovering how they recreated one of mankind's greatest achievements.

Training: Create stunning Keyshot renders

Master Keyshot with our top tips

Take a look at our massive Keyshot tips collection, where our top artists share their secrets to success.

Training: Model an Akira style bike using Gravity Sketch

Make scifi models in VR

Precise modelling can be tricky in VR but in this issue Mike Griggs shows you how to use Gravity Sketch to create a stunning Akira styled scifi motorbike.

Training: Create hard surfaces in VR

In this tutorial our expert VR artist, Martin Nebelong, shows you how to make hard surface models in a VR project, expanding your skillset.

