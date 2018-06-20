Match colours easily with this sensor

Don't be fooled by the Nix Mini Color Sensor's small size. It will revolutionise the way you work with colour, whether you're an interior designer, a fashion designer, or a website builder. Using the Nix Mini, you can scan any surface, and the sensor will match it to a database filled with more 31,000 different paint colours, from brands such as Benjamin Moore and Sherwin Williams.

Never again will you have to buy a large jar of paint and simply cross your fingers that the colour is a match. The sensor can effectively scan any surface, whether it's vinyl, leather, plastic, or an already painted wall. The colours are saved on your smartphone or tablet, so you can pull them up whenever you need them, or even share them with family, friends, or colleagues.

Plus, it doesn't hurt that the sensor is so tiny it can fit straight into your pocket. Get it now for only $69.

