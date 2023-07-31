McDonald's new spinoff CosMc's sounds like a branding dream

McDonald's branding is some of the most recognisable in the world, so word that it's launching a spinoff restaurant CosMc's, based on a character that appeared in its adverts in the '80s, is already causing ripples.

CEO Chris Kempczinski said that the small concept restaurant will have "all the DNA of McDonald's, but its own unique personality". The restaurant will apparently be in a handful of places in "limited georgraphy" from early next year.

But what might a concept store based on CosMc's look like? Well, I'm imagining something like Pizza Planet in Toy Story, which has already been made into a restaurant at Disneyland. There'll be aliens, perhaps a night sky on the ceiling, and burgers in cosmic packaging.

Will the menu also get an overhaul? Perhaps people will be ordering some meat-eorite burgers, some Astronomical apple pie, a Big Bang Mac, chocolate milkyway shake or a McMoony? Okay, so it needs work. But we can't wait to see what McDonald's comes up with.

McDonald's has form when it comes to introducing old characters, the comeback of former mascot, Grimace, ended up becoming a TikTok trend. Watch this space (pun intended) to see how this revival turns out.