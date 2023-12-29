Hello Kitty dons a McDonald's uniform for birthday Happy Meal collab

Hello Kitty will celebrate her 50th birthday in 2024, and the festivities have begun. How does everyone's favourite kawaii cat that isn't actually a cat celebrate such a milestone? You might think she's be treated to a flashier celebration, but it seems there's nothing she likes more than working a shift at McDonald's.

Ahead of her golden jubilee year, Hello Kitty has headed for the Golden Arches. McDonald's launched Hello Kitty Happy Meals in Japan featuring special edition toys and stickers, and they've run out already (see our pick of the best McDonald's ads for more examples of the brand's campaigns).

どんなコーデも似合うなんて、さすがキティちゃん。#ハッピーセット#ハローキティ#第1弾はこの25種類#ハローキティ50周年詳しくは→ https://t.co/jVXjGME5H9 pic.twitter.com/JXSU0uv8jjDecember 17, 2023 See more

To kick of the 50th anniversary celebrations In Kitty's native Japan, her owner Sanrio launched a series of 50 Hello Kitty mini toys with McDonald's. These include a 1970s look Hello Kitty in blue overalls, Hello Kitty in a strawberry onesie, in a sailor outfit and even Hello Kitty dressed in McDonald's uniform. There are also stickers.

Fans are besotted. "As expected, she looks good in any outfit," one person wrote on X. But while the promotion was intended to last a whole month, the party's been wrapped after just seven days due to the high demand. McDonald's X post announcing the promotion is followed by comments from parents complaining that stock was snapped up by resellers, leaving their children disappointed. Some have even vowed never to buy Happy Meals again.

But there is still chance to get a hold of some Hello Kitty x McDonald's merch if you get over to Indonesia. There McDonald’s has launched a Hello Kitty meal, which includes a 'Prosperity' beef and onion sandwich, curly fries, a pink soda (allegedly dragon fruit) and a McFlurry. Sadly, Kitty's appearance seems to extend only to the packaging.

Personally, I like to think that Hello Kitty has more refined tastes and wouldn't eat at McDonald's, but it's hard to deny that the Happy Meal goodies are cute - almost as cute as the hygge McDonald's bag in Norway. We'll just have to wait to see if they make it overseas as Kitty celebrates her anniversary in 2024. Other festivities have already seen her go AR on us.