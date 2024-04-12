This McDonald’s billboard stinks (for all the right reasons)

By Natalie Fear
published

"People could look away, but they couldn’t smell away".

McDonald's Nederland Smells Like McDonald's campaign
(Image credit: McDonald's Nederland)

McDonald's is known for its iconic marketing and the fast food chain's latest campaign is certainly nothing to turn your nose up at. Taking over the Netherlands, McDonald's has recently released a host of oddly minimalist billboards with a delightfully strange twist. Instead of a visual feast for the eyes, these billboards take a more olfactory approach. That's right, they're scented. 

Whether the concept intrigues or slightly disturbs you (for which I'm the latter) it's certainly one of the most unique examples of billboard advertising I've seen in some time. It proves just how iconic McDonald's branding truly is when an iconic campaign can be carried on scent alone. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

