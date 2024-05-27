The luxurious Dell XPS 16 is the Memorial Day laptop deal I'd go for

Memorial Day laptop deals are here, and there are some big savings on Dell's newest and most powerful and luxurious laptop for creatives. The Dell XPS 16 is reduced by $400 from $2,399 to $1,999 in a 16GB RAM Nvidia Ge Force RTX 4050 model, and there are savings across other configurations too.
Dell's most lavish laptop yet was only released in February. With the option of a 4K OLED display and plenty of memory and storage, it's big and beautiful, and it has a price tag to match. But these Memorial Day deals make the investment a lot less painful.
Dell XPS 16
From: $2,399
Now: $1,999 at Dell
Save: $400
Overview: The Dell XPS 16 is Dell's newest laptop and it provides the specs many creatives will dream of. You can take RAM and storage pretty much as high as you could wish, and there's a choice of dedicated graphics from Nvidia. As for the display, you can choose FHD or a gorgeous 4K OLED panel.
Key features: Intel Core Ultra 7 or 9 | Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics | Up to 64GB RAM | Up to 4TB SSD | Option for 4K OLED touch display
Price history: The starting price for the Dell XPS 16 is unsurprisingly very high, and since it was only released in January, we haven't seen any deals through third-party retailers. These current savings are the best prices we've seen to date across all configurations. The price listed above is for the 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 configuration. The 4K OLED touchscreen will cost you an extra $300.
Price comparison: Amazon: $2,959 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)
Reviews: We haven't got around to reviewing this laptop yet ourselves, but our sister sites Techradar and Tom's Guide have both given it strong reviews, praising the slim premium design and gorgeous 4K display.
For more options, see all of the best Dell laptop Memorial Day deals below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.