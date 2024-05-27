The luxurious Dell XPS 16 is the Memorial Day laptop deal I'd go for

Dell XPS 16

From: $2,399

Now: $1,999 at Dell

Save: $400

Overview: The Dell XPS 16 is Dell's newest laptop and it provides the specs many creatives will dream of. You can take RAM and storage pretty much as high as you could wish, and there's a choice of dedicated graphics from Nvidia. As for the display, you can choose FHD or a gorgeous 4K OLED panel.

Key features: Intel Core Ultra 7 or 9 | Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics | Up to 64GB RAM | Up to 4TB SSD | Option for 4K OLED touch display

Price history: The starting price for the Dell XPS 16 is unsurprisingly very high, and since it was only released in January, we haven't seen any deals through third-party retailers. These current savings are the best prices we've seen to date across all configurations. The price listed above is for the 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 configuration. The 4K OLED touchscreen will cost you an extra $300.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,959 (32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

Reviews: We haven't got around to reviewing this laptop yet ourselves, but our sister sites Techradar and Tom's Guide have both given it strong reviews, praising the slim premium design and gorgeous 4K display.