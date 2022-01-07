The best Dell XPS 15 deals: the best Dell XPS 15 (9570) prices out there

Getting one of the best Dell XPS 15 deals out there should be top on the list of any creative professional looking to get a desktop alternative, premium laptop. There are a couple versions to choose from within the Dell XPS 15 family, and within those models there are different specifications to tweak, depending on your needs (and budget). But we've got you covered.

Below, we've put together the very best Dell XPS 15 deals that are currently live, wherever you are in the world. Then further down the page, you can find a little bit more information about the three main Dell XPS 15 models that you can get right now, and find out which one is best suited to your needs,

Of course, if you're still hungry for more deals on laptops in the same vein as the Dell XPS 15, check out our list of the most powerful laptops (and yes, the Dell XPS 15 features). If you're looking for something a little smaller, check out the best Dell XPS 13 (9310) deals.

The best Dell XPS 15 deals

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell XPS 15 deals: what you need to know

Right now, there are three models of the Dell XPS 15 that we would recommend getting, and that are widely available (at time of writing). Starting with the newest, the Dell XPS 15 (9510) was released in November 2021, and has options for OLED screens, touchscreens, and all the power that you'd want to do the heaviest of workloads.

Then there's the Dell XPS (9500), which was one of the absolute best 15-inch laptops out there - until the 9510 came out! It's also got oodles of power and features to boast of, but as the slightly older option, should be having some tasty discounts applied to it too.

Finally, there's the Dell XPS 15 (9570), which, although you wouldn't know it from its larger numerical code, is the oldest of the three, with the more modest spec list (though that is in context to these other mega workhorses.) Again, expect decent savings on this model.

Related articles: