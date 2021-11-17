New 2021 M1 MacBook Pro gets shock price cut in Black Friday deal

Just last month, Apple revealed it's new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. And boy, are they something. As the world continues to get to grips with the power and capability of these new devices, the last thing we thought we'd see is either of them discounted in the Black Friday sales. But we're extremely happy to say we were wrong.

Today, B&H Photo has launched it's Apple holiday deals, and included is a $100 discount on the 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro, taking the model in question down to £2,399.

This saving is on the new 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. And when we input these specs to buy the same model directly on the Apple website, the price came back at $2,499. So this is a genuine $100 saving, which might not seem like much on an item this price. But considering this laptop is less than a month old, this is a pleasantly impressive impressive discount.

Apple MacBook M1 Pro (2021): $2,499 Apple MacBook M1 Pro (2021): $2,499 $2,399 at B&H Photo

Save $100: An unbelievable deal from B&H Photo, $100 might not seem like much on a device costing over two grand, but being that this device is less than a month old, any saving is one worth having.

If you're not too bothered about having the latest MacBook Pro, B&H Photo also has a $100 off the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, taking it down to under $900 for the first time. And over at Adorama, the 13-inch M1 2020 MacBook Pro also has a $100 saving – now just $1,199.

Over in the UK, the deals are even better, with £100 off the 2020 MacBook Air at Amazon, now just £899. And the 13-inch M1 2020 MacBook Pro has a hefty £132 off, taking the price down to £1,167 – that's the lowest price you'll find this model on the web right now.

Today’s best MacBook deals: US

$999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $100: Now, for less than $900, you can get the M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is the lowest price this model MacBook Air has ever been, so hurry as we don't expect stocks to last long.

$1,299 M1 13" MacBook Pro (2020): $1,299 $1,199 at Adorama

Save $100: Save a packet on this late 2020 M1 MacBook Pro, complete with 13-inch display, Touch Bar, 8-core CPU and GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Today’s best MacBook deals: UK

£999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): £999 £899 at Amazon

Save £100: Under £900 for the first time, this is a cracking deal on the M1 MacBook Air. Slimline, lightweight and super-powerful, this model boasts a beautiful 13-inch display, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

£1,299 M1 13" MacBook Pro (2020): £1,299 £1,167 at Amazon

Save £132: A 10 percent discount might not seem that much, but this amount off is rare for Apple products, especially a device that's only just a year old. So snap up one of these 13" MacBook Pros with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD before they all go.

Despite being a year old, and the new 2021 MacBook making a very grand entrance, the M1 MacBooks are still absolute beasts of machines. So much so they feature prominently in our guides to the most powerful laptops and the best laptops for graphic design.

If you're not sure what device is right for you, take a look at our in-depth MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) review and MacBook Air M1 (2020) review.

