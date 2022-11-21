This incredible Mickey Mouse optical illusion is breaking my brain

Optical illusions usually fall into one of a few categories, and my personal favourite is things-that-appear-to-be-moving-but-definitely-aren't-moving. Falling squarely into that camp is this Mickey Mouse illusion, currently blowing minds on TikTok.

One of TikTok's most popular optical illusion creators has shared a video featuring a silhouetted animation of Mickey Mouse. The shape is locked in place, but as soon as some shadows, strobe effects and arrows are placed alongside it, it appears to move. Like all the best optical illusions, this one proves that you can't always believe your eyes.

"All your TikTok’s are mind boggling… it makes one wonder how we see every day stuff, what’s really real?" one user comments, while another adds, "I also saw the movement when hiding the arrows. I figured maybe the shadows were doing it. That's crazy."

This isn't the first time Beatonthebeeb (opens in new tab) has fried our brains – just last week we were convinced the colour grey was actually red. Still, this isn't even the most disturbing piece of Disney mouse-related content we've seen recently – have you ever taken a look at Mickey Mouse from above?

