This incredible Mickey Mouse optical illusion is breaking my brain

By Daniel Piper
published

I can't believe it isn't moving.

Mickey Mouse
(Image credit: Disney)

Optical illusions usually fall into one of a few categories, and my personal favourite is things-that-appear-to-be-moving-but-definitely-aren't-moving. Falling squarely into that camp is this Mickey Mouse illusion, currently blowing minds on TikTok. 

One of TikTok's most popular optical illusion creators has shared a video featuring a silhouetted animation of Mickey Mouse. The shape is locked in place, but as soon as some shadows, strobe effects and arrows are placed alongside it, it appears to move. Like all the best optical illusions, this one proves that you can't always believe your eyes.

@beatonthebeeb (opens in new tab)

♬ Funk It Up - Official Sound Studio (opens in new tab)

"All your TikTok’s are mind boggling… it makes one wonder how we see every day stuff, what’s really real?" one user comments, while another adds, "I also saw the movement when hiding the arrows. I figured maybe the shadows were doing it. That's crazy."

This isn't the first time Beatonthebeeb (opens in new tab) has fried our brains – just last week we were convinced the colour grey was actually red. Still, this isn't even the most disturbing piece of Disney mouse-related content we've seen recently – have you ever taken a look at Mickey Mouse from above?

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles