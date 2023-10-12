No, this isn't the new Coca-Cola logo

By Daniel Piper
published

(But it's sadly believable.)

Coca-Cola logo
(Image credit: Coca-Cola/Jules Ehrhardt on Twitter)

Designers have been lamenting the shift towards minimal (read: boring) logos for years now, but the trend is showing no signs of slowing down. Pretty much every week, we see a brand eschew its established cursive logo in favour of a utilitarian wordmark (with a few notable exceptions).

But there's one cursive logo we never expect to see receive the sans-serif treatment. Coca-Cola's is one of our best logos of all time, and the oldest on our list, dating back to 1886. Which might explain why a satirical 'redesign' has caused such dismay – and received over 4M views – on Twitter (nope, not calling it X).

See more

Mocking the trend towards boring logos, the concept by designer Jules Ehrhardt (above) imagines, quite plausibly, what the Coca-Cola logo might look like if the company decided to opt for a clinical 'modern' style. Ehrhardt also shares a pretty hilarious parody of brands' ridiculously complicated, golden ratio-heavy design process (which, to be honest, isn't anywhere near as ridiculous as the actual Pepsi logo document.)

Coca-Cola logo parody

(Image credit: Jules Ehrhardt on Twitter)

And demonstrating just how accustomed we've become to dull logo redesigns, plenty of Twitter users actually seem to believe this is real. "I’m trying to see the vision but I just can’t. This is the worst logo redesign I have ever seen in my life. An absolute abomination," one user comments, while another adds, "Really ripped the personality right from it. This is an abomination." 

But while this one is pretty clearly a joke, it wouldn't be the first classic cursive logo we've seen turn into a soulless wordmark. From Johnson and Johnson to countless fashion brands, logo design can feel like a homogeny of boring type in 2023. No wonder people are asking whether logos all look the same now.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles