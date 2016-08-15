Moleskine redesigns its sketch-sharing website

Whether they're used to write notes, sketch out illustrations, or simply store a bristling creative mind's doodle art, it's no secret that Moleskine notebooks are one of the favoured journals on the market. However the stationery brand has strengthened its presence on digital domains with the launch of its newly redesigned myMoleskine website.

myMoleskine is a must-visit for fans of the notebooks

Taking its cues from the stylish and streamlined notebooks themselves, the minimalist myMoleskine site will act as a hub where Moleskine devotees can meet and share everything from portfolios to sketching tips.

The site also boasts a host of nifty new features that will enable community members to send private messages and rank artwork. This will let users build a digital presence and make it easier to get their work seen, regardless of whether or not they're a professional artist. It also promises to be a new and valuable way to get some creative inspiration.

Expect to see some new and creative work on the hub

The platform will also give artists a chance to showcase their work, so if you've always wanted to see the behind the scenes sketches of an amazing illustration, now's your chance.

The site's only just off the ground having launched a few days ago, so there's not a whole lot to see at the moment. However Moleskine is inviting feedback for the idea on the myMoleskine page to make sure the experience is perfectly tuned towards their legion of enthusiasts.

Probably the best way to stay up to date is to bookmark the page, leave a comment of what you'd like to see, and stay tuned for further updates.