Moleskine's Two-Go notebook is a multipurpose marvel

The quest for the perfect notebook is often long and fraught with difficulty. Do you choose a journal with rounded corners? Should you choose a hard or soft cover? And perhaps most crucially of all, do you opt for plain or ruled pages?

Luckily Moleskine have solved the latter dilemma with their latest Two-Go notebooks, which has a layout suited to both sketching pencil drawings and writing down important notes.

Filled with plain pages on the left and lined pages on the right, the Moleskine Two-Go is the perfect solution for indecisive creatives struggling to settle on a new journal.

This notebook appeals to both sides of the brain

The decision behind the layout takes its inspiration from how different sides of the brain work, with the right part associated with rational thought and the left part linked to creative thinking.

Complete with cotton canvas covers, this range of notebooks includes the standard perks fans have come to expect from a Moleskine release, including elastic straps on the cover and a pocket on the inside back cover.

The standard Moleskine features are also included

A eye-catching colour scheme finishes off this range, with the covers and flyleaves contrasting with one another. Four different styles in Oriental Blue, Raspberry Red, Saxe Blue and Ash Grey are available to order from the Moleskine site now.